PIB said that the claim is fake and the IAF pilot is safe and on duty. (Photo credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

A post going viral on social media claims an Indian Air Force (IAF) jet MiG-29 UPG was shot down in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, with the pilot dying. According to the post, the IAF jet MiG-29 UPG was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force on May 7, over Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir. The post also claimed that the IAF jet MiG-29 UPG was piloted by Sqn. Ldr. Keshav Yadav, who sustained injuries and died on May 22 at Udhampur military hospital. However, a fact check by PIB revealed that the news is fake. PIB said that the IAF pilot is safe, on duty, and currently deployed. Fake News Alert: PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Recruitment Drive for 1736 Field Assistant Posts.

PIB Reveals Truth About Death of IAF Pilot

A post circulating on social media claims that an Indian Air Force jet MiG-29 UPG has been shot down, and the IAF pilot has died.#PIBFactCheck ❌This claim is #fake ✅The @IAF_MCC pilot is safe, on duty, and currently deployed. pic.twitter.com/5rJnluwc16 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 29, 2025

