A viral advertisement claims the recruitment of 1736 Field Assistant (GD) posts, along with the circulation of related admit cards for a written exam. However, this is fake news, as confirmed by PIB Fact Check. The Government of India has not issued any such recruitment notification or advertisement. Individuals are advised to stay vigilant and avoid falling for fraudulent recruitment drives. Always verify job-related announcements through official government portals such as the websites of the Ministry concerned or the official employment news portal. Trust only authentic sources to avoid misinformation and scams related to public sector jobs. ‘Fake News’: Karnataka Cop Debunks Viral X Post Falsely Claiming Attack on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’s House by RSS Activists in Belagavi.

No Recruitment for 1736 Field Assistant Posts, Says PIB Fact Check

An advertisement for the recruitment of 1736 Field Assistant (GD) posts is circulating online. Additionally, admit cards for a written examination related to this recruitment are also being disseminated.#PIBFactCheck ❌ The Government of India has not issued any such… — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)