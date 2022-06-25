A false viral video doing rounds on social media websites, claiming smartwatches are being used to swipe the Fastag on vehicles, which leads to the deduction of money from electronic wallets or e-wallets. However, the video that shows a kid siphoning off money through FASTag while wiping the windscreen of the car by wearing a smartwatch is 'fake' as "not such a transaction is possible and each Toll Plaza has a unique code" said PIB Fact Check that counters misinformation claimed that news is fake on Twitter.

PIB Fact-checking Team said, "Such transactions are not possible and do not occur over the open internet". "Each Toll Plaza has a unique code which is mapped with a particular bank and a geo-code, this combination is mapped on the National Electronic Toll Collection system". "The transactions happen through safe internet protocols over a secure, internal system, proper security protocols are being followed". "The claim made in the video is false".

