Clips of tennis superstars, Swiss ace Roger Federer and Spanish giant Rafael Nadal laughing uncontrollably are going viral on social media. And this footage is given a narrative that both the former World No. 1 players are mocking current World No. 1, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, for getting stuck at the airport over his COVID-19 vaccination status. However, this is not the reality. While the video of Federer and Nadal bursting into laughter is real, the reason behind it has nothing to do with Djokovic.

It is an old video from 2010, where Rafa and Roger were shooting for their charity match and these two legends who also happen to be good friends off the court indulged in some laughing session.

Footage of Nadal and Federer laughing at Djokovic is a joke, though some people have been duped on social media. https://t.co/njvlIUCvNe — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) January 14, 2022

Here's The Video of Federer and Nadal - Fit of Laughter During Shooting

