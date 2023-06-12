A message claiming to offer a loan of Rs 20,55,000 under the "PM Mudra Yojana" is going viral on social media. The message states that Rs 20,55,000 is ready to be sanctioned under PM Mudra Yojana 2023 and asks citizens to verify their mobile numbers and check loan eligibility in minutes. It must be noted that the viral message is fake. PIB said that the message is fake and asked people to not click on any such suspicious links. "Do not respond to emails/SMS asking to share your banking/personal details," PIB said while debunking the fake news. Did PM Narendra Modi Watch Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Aka Dhirendra Shastri's Video on TV? Morphed Clip of Prime Minister Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth.

This Message Is Fake

A viral message circulating on social media claims to offer a loan of ₹20,55,000 under the "PM Mudra Yojana”. #PIBFactCheck: ✔️This message is #Fake ✔️Never click on any such suspicious links ✔️Do not respond to emails/SMS asking to share your banking/personal details pic.twitter.com/Sup0IZfU0h — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 12, 2023

