A news report claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched a video of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar aka Dhirendra Shastri is going viral on social media. In the video, it is seen as if PM Narendra Modi is watching one of the events by Bageshwar Dham Sarkar on TV. However, the said video which is going viral on social media is fake. According to a fact check conducted by PIB, the fake video has been morphed. PIB said that the correct video is from July 22, 2019, in which PM Modi can be seen watching the live telecast of the Chandrayaan-2 launch. 'Not Only India, Pakistan Will Also Become Hindu Nation If People of Gujarat Get United', Says Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Aka Dhirendra Shastri (Watch Video).

Video Shared Widely is Morphed, Say PIB

