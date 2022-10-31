A piece of news claiming that Haryana CET exam has been cancelled is doing rounds on social media. However, it must be noted that the news is fake. The Haryana Government's fact check team took to Twitter to bust the fake claim. The fact check team of Haryana Govt said that candidates should not fall prey to the fake notice. "It is clarified that the Common Eligibility Test will be held on 5th and 6th November, 2022 as per the pre-determined schedule," it stated. Indian Railways Lucky Draw Offers Chance To Win Rs 6,000? Government Debunks Fake Lottery Message Going Viral on Social Media.

Common Eligibility Test Exams Cancelled?

सोशल मीडिया पर सीईटी परीक्षा कैंसल होने का एक फर्जी नोटिस घूम रहा है। अभ्यर्थी इस नोटिस के बहकावे में ना आएं, यह पूरी तरह फेक है। स्पष्ट किया जाता है कि कॉमन पात्रता परीक्षा 5 और 6 नवंबर, 2022 को पूर्व निर्धारित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार आयोजित की जाएगी।#DIPRHaryana #FactCheck pic.twitter.com/Akc7OwnDvK — Fact Check Haryana (@FactCheckDIPR) October 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)