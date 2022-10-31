A lucky draw has been going viral on social media in the name of Indian Railways. Interestingly, the lucky draw is offering a chance to win Rs. 6,000 after seeking the user's personal details. Meanwhile, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has said that the lucky draw is a scam and is not related to Indian Railways. The PIB has also appealed to citizens to refrain from sharing this fake lottery message. Free Mobile Recharge For 3 Months on Dhanteras 2022: PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Message Going Viral.

Government Debunks Fake Lottery Message:

A #FAKE lucky draw in the name of @RailMinIndia is viral on social media and is offering a chance to win ₹6,000 after seeking one's personal details #PIBFactCheck ▶️ It's a scam & is not related to Indian Railways ▶️ Please refrain from sharing this fake lottery message pic.twitter.com/VJ0nrrtcnk — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 31, 2022

