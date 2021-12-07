A post is going viral on so ial media claiming that Rs 500-note with green strip close to Mahatma Gandhi's image instead of RBI governor's signature is fake. However, the PIB Fact Check team termed the viral social media post as fake. The PIB Fact Chekc team warned people not to fall prey to this fake social media post. It satted that both Rs-500 note are valid.

Here Is The Tweet By PIB Fact Check:

