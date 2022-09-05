This Book Is Gay contains everything from anal sex, oral sex, boy-on-boy sex, and girl-on-girl sex and a lot more explicit sexual content is available for students at Pierce Middle School in Tampa, Florida. Many raised eyebrows wondering if it was a false story, however, the fact check reveals that indeed the book is one of the many placed on the school's library shelves. Two diagrams in the book that generated quite a furore online are titled "Boy-On-Boy Sex" and "Girl-On-Girl Sex." Articles and posts that were reviewed by Snopes however just expressed outrage about the book's diagram about boys. They saw none that mentioned outrage about the diagram about girls.

