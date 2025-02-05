A US military aircraft carrying illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar today, marking the first such deportation under Donald Trump’s second term. However, viral images showing people handcuffed with chained ankles falsely claim to depict Indian deportees. Fact-checking reveals that these pictures actually show Guatemalan migrants deported from the US on January 30, not Indians. The Associated Press originally published the images, reporting that 80 Guatemalan deportees were bound at their wrists and ankles while being flown back. Despite social media outrage, the images are unrelated to the Indian deportation from Texas. The misleading posts have fueled unnecessary controversy. Authorities urge people to verify information before sharing, as misinformation can cause unwarranted panic and misunderstanding. Punjab: US Military C-17 Aircraft Carrying First Batch of 104 Illegal Indian Immigrants Reaches Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar (Watch Videos).

Viral Image Claiming Indian Migrants Were Chained During US Deportation Is Fake

A #Fake image is being shared on social media by many accounts with a claim that illegal Indian migrants have been handcuffed and their legs chained while being deported by the US. ▶️ The image being shared in these posts does not pertain to Indians. Instead, it shows those… pic.twitter.com/aXWhLS9hyI — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 5, 2025

