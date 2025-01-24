A fake SMS, falsely claiming to be from India Post, is circulating, warning users to update their address to avoid package returns. The message states that a package is at the warehouse and requires urgent action, providing a malicious link for address updates. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has confirmed this as a scam. India Post does not send messages requesting address updates via links. The fraudulent message aims to steal personal information or money by exploiting users’ trust. Citizens are advised not to click on such links and report suspicious messages. Stay vigilant and verify information directly from official India Post channels to avoid falling victim to scams. RBI Banned Use of Black Ink on Cheques? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

Fact Check: India Post SMS Claiming Address Update Is a Scam

✅ India Post never sends such messages asking to update your address for delivering articles. ✅Never click on such fraudulent links !! — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 24, 2025

