A social media post is going viral that claimed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has prohibited the use of black ink on cheques. As per the social media post, the RBI banned the use of black ink for writing cheques in its new guidelines. In response to widespread confusion sparked by a viral social media post, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that there are no new guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prohibiting the use of black ink for writing cheques. India Post Free Gifts Scam: Fraudsters Stealing Private Information via Fake Lucky Draw in the Name of India Post, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

RBI Banned Use of Black Ink on Cheques?

It is being claimed in social media posts that @RBI has issued new rules prohibiting the use of black ink on cheques.#PIBFactCheck ▶️This claim is #FAKE ▶️Reserve Bank of India has not prescribed specific ink colors to be used for writing cheques 🔗https://t.co/KTZIk0dawz pic.twitter.com/vbL3LbBtFs — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 17, 2025

