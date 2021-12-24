You know about the famous Feliz Navidad Song, right? It's a popular Christmas song that has gained popularity for its heartfelt lyrics that's essentially a traditional Christmas Greeting. It's a Spanish song that was written in 1970 and it's line "Feliz Navidad, próspero año y felicidad" means "Merry Christmas, a prosperous year and happiness". Now, if you're looking forward to listening to this beautiful song with lyrics for Christmas 2021, check out the video below! Wish your loved ones with this Christmas Carol.

Feliz Navidad Song With Lyrics

