A woman job seeker recently took to LinkedIn to share an update about the alleged harassment she faced from a recruiter during her job search. The female job seeker, identified as Priyansha Mishra, claimed that she had been harassed by a recruiter while searching for a job. She even shared WhatsApp call recording and several posts on LinkedIn after the recruiter tried to quash her claims of harassment. "This isn't just about one person — it’s about a pattern of harassment that needs to stop. I’m sharing this second post with the call recording to ensure this isn’t brushed aside," the woman job seeker's post read. In her first post, the job seeker wrote, "This isn’t 'networking.” This isn’t a job lead. This is harassment, plain and simple — dressed up as an opportunity." In the WhatsApp call recording which the job seeker shared, the recruiter said that she the job required her to be "personal and professional". When asked the woman sought explanation, the recruiter replied, "Personal involves nightouts, clubbing, intimacy and stuff". The woman job seeker who was shocked after the alleged harassment asked people incuding women to speak up. "These experiences need to be called out for what they are," she added. ‘Used and Discarded’: Employee Quits Over Feeling Undervalued, Submits Resignation Letter on Toilet Paper; LinkedIn Post Goes Viral.

Woman Job Seeker Shares WhatsApp Call Recording Alleging Harassment by Recruiter

Female Job Seekers Faced Harassment During Job Search

Woman Job Seeker's First Post on LinkedIn

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

