A resignation letter written on toilet paper has gone viral after a businesswoman in Singapore, Angela Yeoh, shared the story on LinkedIn, revealing how an employee quit over feeling "used and discarded." The letter, reportedly handed in by a staffer at her firm, likened their experience at the company to toilet paper. The employee's words, "I felt like toilet paper, used when needed, discarded without a second thought," struck a chord with Yeoh, who reflected on the importance of workplace culture. The employee in his note or in this case a resignation letter, wrote, "I have chosen this type of paper for my resignation as a Symbol of how this company has treated me. I Quit." In her post, Yeoh emphasised that appreciation for employees isn’t just about retention but a reflection of their value within the company. She urged businesses to make employees feel appreciated so that even when they leave, it’s with gratitude, not resentment. Along with the post, Yeoh shared a photo of the handwritten resignation note, symbolising the employee’s sentiments. Why Bhupendra Vishwakarma, Pune-Based Techie, Resigns From Infosys Without Another Job Offer; Cites Toxic Culture and 5 Other ‘Systematic Issues' in LinkedIn Post.

Employee Quits, Resigns on Toilet Paper

Angela Yeoh's Post on LinkedIn (Photo Credits: LinkedIn/ Angela Yeoh)

