Having a weekend filled with zeal, enthusiasm and late-night partying and then getting up early in the morning for work may seem like a difficult task. We get it; it's tough! But is there any such thing Bollywood music can't fix? We bring you the top five Bollywood songs that will instantly make you groove, even at your work desk. Enjoy the evergreen and OG mood-uplifting music and share with your friends and family to help them beat Monday blues too! Motivational Bollywood Hindi Songs To Get Going at Workplace.

The Most Beautiful Melody of All Time

All the Lucky Ali Fans, Please Assemble

A Trip Down the Memory Lane

Just SRK Filling You With Energy Pro Max

Ek Din Aap From Yes Boss Giving You All the Lovey Dovey Vibes

Have a mesmerising, feel-good Monday with these soulful songs. Add them to your playlist today and share them with your loved ones too!

