After the Independence Day 2025 long weekend, employees are finding it even harder to return to work as heavy Mumbai rains on Monday, August 18, add to the struggle. Social media is flooded with funny memes that perfectly capture the double trouble, post-holiday blues mixed with endless downpours slowing down commutes. From jokes about battling waterlogged streets to hilarious posts on dragging themselves out of bed, netizens are using humour to cope. These witty memes and posts not only reflect the collective Monday mood but also turn the gloomy weather into a reason for laughter. Monday Funny Memes and Hilarious Images To Beat the Monday Blues.

Coffee, Our Only Hope for Survival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hashtag Communications Inc. (@hashtagcommunications)

Netizens Turn Monday Misery Into Laughter

Funny Memes on Work Memes (Photo Credits: Facebook)

From Parade to PowerPoint: The Sudden Shift

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jobaaj Group (@jobaaj.com_)

Emails, Deadlines and Zero Motivation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dudja (@therealdudja)

When Working on Monday Feels Like an Olympic Sport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Farber (@farbsy)

Holiday Spirit vs. Office Reality: The Meme Battle

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)