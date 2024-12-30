We are just a day away from New Year’s Eve and two days from the first day of the new year. The countdown to 2025 has officially begun. While many around the world are gearing up for the New Year 2025 celebrations, today, December 30, 2024, marks the last Monday of the year. Netizens have taken to social media to celebrate the ‘Last Monday of 2024’ with funny memes, messages, GIFs, and images. The funny memes and messages not only show how people are feeling about it; they also show how they are spending the day. The posts are going viral online and on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. View the posts below. #MondayMood: Relatable Memes and Motivational Quotes to Kickstart Your Week With Optimism and Laughter.

Monday Motivation

The last monday motivation of the year. pic.twitter.com/rBHdlBks3C — Deepu (@deepu_drops) December 30, 2024

Last Monday of 2024 GIFs

How do you feel about the last Monday of 2024? pic.twitter.com/Pw5sukaIfo — Faisal Kurfi (@fais1100) December 30, 2024

Sigh of Relief!

The last Monday of 2024.... sigh of relief! We survived the chaos, and now we can just slide into the new year like we totally have it all together. Morning everybody 🎉 — Lalit Gour (@lalitgrateful) December 30, 2024

Last Monday of 2024 Memes

Last Monday of 2024 Images

Last Monday of 2024🥳 what are you getting today?? pic.twitter.com/1CvT5Js7ly — worthystudios™️ (@worthystudios) December 30, 2024

Last Monday of 2024 Messages

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)