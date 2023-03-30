There are some things that can happen only in Florida, especially the wild ones! And one such video has been shared online which shows a couple relaxing in a river stream. A couple of alligators approach them and instead of getting scared, the man just feeds the gator what they were eating. The couple seems to be on a picnic by the riverside and when they were in the water, alligators approached them. The man casually feeds it and then the gator goes away. The video is shocking and going viral on social media. Woman Calmly Swims Underneath Giant Alligator, Spine-Chilling Video Goes Viral.

Florida Couple Casually Feeds Alligator Inside River:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Only In Florida (@onlyinfloridaa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)