A stunning video of a woman calmly swimming and filming a video underneath a giant alligator inside a water body in Everglades Outpost in the United States is going viral on social media. In the clip, the alligator can be seen calmly floating over the water, while the woman, Gabby Scampone swims underneath it while recording the astonishing video. “Here’s another one of me and Casper swimming together at @evergladesoutpost”, Scampone captioned her post. “Casper is a rescued nuisance alligator that would otherwise have to be euthanized if he was not in captivity. I’ve known him for almost 6 years now! Never try this at home, he is a habituated animal and I’m a professional”, she further added. Just within three days of posting the video, it has garnered over 13K likes and numerous views on Instagram. Zookeeper Jay Brewer Narrowly Escapes Getting Bitten by 9-Foot-Long Snake, Watch Terrifying Video Here

Woman Calmly Swims Underneath Giant Crocodile:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabby 🐾 (@gabbynikolle)

