A team of Fishermen in 24 Paraganas district in West Bengal on Saturday caught a rather pricey and gigantic 'Telia Dhola' in a river of Sunderbans. This rare catch measures about 7 feet in length, weighing 78.4 kg. Soon as the word got out, locals of the area gathered to get a glimpse of the huge fish. The fish was later brought to the wholesale market for an auction in the evening, where it was sold for a whopping Rs 36, 53,605. The reason for this huge amount for the 'Telia Dhola'is that this fish has immense medicinal value.

Watch video of the gigantic Telia Dhola here:

