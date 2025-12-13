A dispute over running a vada pav stall near the Pagoda in Mumbai's Gorai took a deadly turn late on Thursday night, December 12, leaving a 37-year-old man dead, police said. The clash reportedly started from a rivalry that had been simmering for several years between two groups running food stalls in the area. Police said an elderly couple and their relatives allegedly attacked the man with a chopper and other sharp weapons during a heated argument. The victim suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot. Both the deceased and the accused are residents of Bhayandar and had been competing over stall space near the Pagoda for nearly five years. Gorai police have registered a case of murder and launched a probe. Mumbai Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death in Front of Kids After Being Refused Money for Alcohol in Goregaon, Arrested Within 2 Hours.

Man Killed in Vada Pav Stall Dispute in Mumbai's Gorai

