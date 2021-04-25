Beedi Worker From Kannur Donates Rs 2 Lakh to CMDRF, State FM Thomas Isaac Is Humbled

Keral rallies to #vaccinechallenge . A beedi worker from Kannur donates ₹2lakhs to CMDRF leaving just ₹850 in his account. Bank staff hesitated but his answer was that he could still roll beedies and also was entitled to disability pension. We are humbled by response of people. — Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) April 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)