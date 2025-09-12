Two people were arrested in Kerala on Thursday, September 11, for allegedly hunting a snake and cooking its meat at Panapuzha. Speaking about the incident, Thaliparamba Forest Range Officer Suresh P said that two men, identified as Pramod and Bineesh, were arrested in Panapuzha, Kannur, for killing a python and cooking its meat. "The accused, both locals, are accused of hunting down an adult python from a rubber plantation near their houses on 10th September. They then slaughtered the reptile and prepared a curry at Pramod’s residence," he added. The duo were arrested after the officials acted on a tip-off and raided Pramod's house, from where they seized parts of the snake and the cooked dish. Meanwhile, a case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act in connection with the incident. Kerala Shocker: Newlywed Woman Dies by Suicide at Husband’s Home in Kasaragod; Investigation Underway.

Two Arrested for Hunting Python and Cooking Its Meat in Kerala

Kerala | Thaliparamba Forest Range Officer Suresh P says, "Two men, Pramod and Bineesh, arrested in Panapuzha, Kannur, for allegedly killing a python and cooking its meat. The accused, both locals, are accused of hunting down an adult python from a rubber plantation near their… — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2025

