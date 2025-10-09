A massive fire broke out in shops at the KV Complex near Thaliparamba bus stand in Kannur, Kerala, on Thursday, Ocotber 9, prompting an immediate response from local firefighters. Fire engines rushed to the scene and are working tirelessly to control and extinguish the flames, while thick smoke and bright orange fire engulfed the shops, as captured in a video shared by news agency ANI. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far, and authorities are ensuring the safety of nearby residents and shopkeepers. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, and investigations are underway. Locals gathered near the site, watching as emergency services battled the fire. Kerala Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Textile Market Near New Bus Stand in Kozhikode, Firefighters Rushed to Scene (Watch Videos).

#WATCH | Kannur, Kerala: A fire broke out in shops at the KV Complex near the Thaliparamba bus stand. Fire engines have arrived at the spot and are working to control and extinguish the flames. No casualties have been reported so far. pic.twitter.com/BTZ9cubW4B — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2025

