In a heart-stopping incident in Kannur, Kerala, an eight-year-old girl was rescued after choking on chewing gum on Tuesday evening. CCTV footage, now viral on social media, shows the girl standing on her bicycle as she suddenly struggles to breathe. She pedals toward a group of young men who were nearby buying vegetables. Recognising the emergency, one man immediately sprang into action, performing first aid while another assisted him. Visuals show the girl being lifted across an arm and having her back pressed to dislodge the gum. Thanks to their quick response, the child began breathing normally again. The heroic act has captured widespread attention, with the rescue video shared widely online. Etah: Villagers Rescue Crocodile From Borewell, Carry It on Bike to UP's Kali River With Mouth Tied; Videos Surface.

Heroic Act in Kannur

An eight-year-old child in Pallikkara,#Kannur was saved by a group of young men after she began choking on #ChewingGum. The child approached them feeling unwell, and they quickly helped her expel the gum. Their timely action is now being praised across social media... pic.twitter.com/MSCSvxlZJw — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) September 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Yasir Mushtaq), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

