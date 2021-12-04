ARMY all over the world is celebrating ‘worldwide handsome’ Jin’s birthday on Saturday. Born on December 4, 1992, Kim Seok-jin, famously known by his stage name, Jin, turns 29 today, and fans cannot stop celebrating his special day. Indian BTS ARMY made the day more memorable for Jin by putting his first-ever birthday advertisement in the country. Bangtan Boys (BTS) fans celebrated #JinDay by getting an LED birthday ad at the Phoenix Marketcity in Mumbai’s Kurla. Check out the tweets below:

First-Ever Birthday Ad for BTS' Jin in India

Seokjin’s birthday ad is up in Mumbai, India everyone 😭 I am so happy 🥺 Many many happy returns of the day our Moon #HappyBirthdayJin#BrightestMoonJin #JINDAY pic.twitter.com/RgLxO83uYX — SEOK진 🇮🇳 INDIA | “YOURS”⁹⁹ by JIN (@seokjin_india_) December 3, 2021

Celebrating #JinDay and How!

Nearly dropped my already cracked phone trying to take this video Jin day add at pheonix mall Kurla (Mumbai, india) Thank you #indianbtsarmy#JinDay2021#KimSeokjin#HAPPYJINDAY pic.twitter.com/iZt6gzPRGo — ᴬᶜᴬ (@AcAMoonchild) December 3, 2021

If You Can, Go See It For Yourself

Indian bts armies put L.E.D Birthday Ad for Jin's Birthday in support of the metropolitan city of India ,Mumbai at the Kurla Phoenix Mall 😎😎💜🎂🎂.#HappyBirthdayJin #JINDAY . pic.twitter.com/gRCEbnnlrp — Happy_JinCember🎂🎂💜. (@GirlShreyanka) December 4, 2021

