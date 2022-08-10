India is celebrating 75 years of Independence in 2022 through 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' where people are participating in its 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement with full joy and fervour. To join the patriotic initiative put forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UAE doctors come forward to take part by singing Indian National Anthem ahead of Independence Day 2022. 53 lady doctors, dressed in saffron, white and green, recited 'Jana Gana Mana' to celebrate the Indian Independence movement. Har Ghar Tiranga: How to Participate in Campaign, New Flag Code of India And Everything You Need to Know Ahead of 75th Independence Day

Watch Video of UAE Doctors Singing National Anthem for Har Ghar Tiranga Movement:

Around 53 Lady Doctors in the UAE came together to sing 🇮🇳#NationalAnthem on the eve of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsov and #HarGharTiranga initiative of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi,expressing a gesture of love and gratitude for our Mother land.@IndianDiplomacy @AmritMahotsav @IndembAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/Ey4LNuqmct — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) August 9, 2022

