Under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, indian citizens have to hoist the national flag as per the rules of the Flag Code of India (Photo Credits: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today changed his social media profile picture to that of the tricolour Along with this, he also appealed to the public to join the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign. PM Modi had recently in his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat also asked the public to join this campaign. The campaign is part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav which is being celebrated to observe India’s 75 years of Independence this year.

It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same. pic.twitter.com/y9ljGmtZMk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2022

To commemorate freedom fighter, Pingali Venkayya’s birth anniversary on August 2, PM Modi urged people to change their profile picture to the Indian national flag, along with hoisting flags at homes from August 13 to August 15.

The administration is preparing vigorously for this campaign. Nodal officers have also been appointed for this. For this, the central government has made arrangements for the production of three types of flags. These will be available in post offices and people will be able to buy the tricolor online as well. Tiranga DP Set by PM Modi on Social Media Handles, View Profile Pictures of India's Tricolour Flag For 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Movement

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: How to Participate

People having accounts across social media platforms can participate by changing their profile pictures to that of the tricolour. The government has also created a website to participate in this campaign. You can download Har Ghar Tiranga Certificate by visiting harghartiranga.com. Steps to download the certificate have been given on this website. You have to turn on the location by entering your name, mobile number here. After this the option of download or print certificate will come. It is important to note that under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, citizens have to hoist the national flag as per the rules of the Flag Code of India. The Flag Code is a set of rules and regulations devised by the government that pertains to the manufacturing, hosting, and disposing of, when the need arises, of the national flag. It also talks about the orientation, size, and base material of the flag. The code mentions various violations that can attract a fine or imprisonment as well. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Indian Coast Guard Along With Fishermen Hoist Tricolour in Bay of Bengal Ahead of 75th Independence Day Celebrations; Watch Video

As per the Flag Code of 2002, the National flag should not be unfurled from a single masthead, touch the floor, fastened in a manner that may damage it, or displayed in an inverted manner. Other restrictions include the national flag being used as a form of drapery, printed on handkerchiefs, or any dress material.

Various states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Assam have taken steps and measures to mark the campaign as a successful one.

While Maharashtra government has asked state cooperation departments to ensure every housing society hoists the flag on Independence Day, Assam has pledged the manufacturing of 80 lakh tri-colour flags that will be distributed among households.

