A 34-year-old woman demanded financial compensation from her ex-boyfriend for “stealing her childbearing years.” Writing anonymously to The Telegraph’s “Moral Money” column, she said her 38-year-old partner ended their 10-year relationship after deciding he wasn’t ready for marriage or children. The woman claimed she had put her career on hold, believing they would start a family, and now wants him to pay for IVF or egg-freezing to “mitigate the damage” caused by his change of heart. She described herself as “emotionally devastated,” saying, “Here I am at 34, eggs twitching, ready for marriage and parenthood, but unexpectedly single.” Barbara Jankavski, ‘Human Barbie’ and Social Media Influencer From Brazil, Dies at 31 After Undergoing 27 Cosmetic Procedures To Look Like a Doll.

Woman Demands Financial Compensation From Ex for ‘Stealing Her Childbearing Years’

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Telegraph ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

