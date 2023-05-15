Three boys can be seen having fun in the water in a viral video, which originally surfaced online in 2021. A huge hippopotamus approached them, putting an end to their enjoyment. The freighted children started screaming and running for their life as the beast let out a loud snort. Fortunately, the hippopotamus and the youngsters fled in the opposite direction, possibly out of shock. The incident reportedly took place in Africa. Hippopotamus Tries to Escape From Its Confinement, Security Personnel Confronts and Pushes It Back (Watch Video).

Hippo Approaches Children Casually Playing in Water

No one expects the Hippo. pic.twitter.com/DExoVI8ZQG — Terrifying Nature (@TerrifyingNatur) May 14, 2023

