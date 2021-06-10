An incredible species of hornbill birds have been spotted in India. Well, a Twitter user named Dr. Rahul Baxi has shared a video of the Indian Grey Hornbill birds sitting at a residence's balcony in Matunga, Mumbai. While sharing the video, he has asked other users to guess the name of the birds. Take a look:

Good morning. Guess these birds. Spotted at the residence of one of our senior Doctors in Matunga, Mumbai. #Birdlovers #Mumbai #Thephotohour pic.twitter.com/syrfbTIfEl — Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) June 10, 2021

The Correct Answer

Indian grey hornbill. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)