In Budva, Montenegro, tragedy occurred when Tijana Radonjic, an influencer, had a panic attack while parasailing and plummeted 160 feet into the Adriatic Sea. Before takeoff, Radonjic was happy and waved to friends on the beach, according to the owner of the parasailing company. She apparently unbuckled her harness and seatbelt during the flight and fell. The owner stated, "We don't know why she unbuckled her seatbelt and jumped out." "I suppose she acted out of uncontrollable fear rather than on purpose."At the time of the incident, Radonjic was on vacation with her aunt. She wasn't suicidal, according to her family. Emergency services recovered her body, but she was tragically not saved. TikTok Influencer Emilie Kiser’s Son Trigg Dies Days After Being Rescued From Backyard Pool in Arizona.

19-year-old student reportedly has a panic attack and unbuckles her seatbelt while parasailing in Montenegro. Tijana Radonjic sadly passed after falling into the Adriatic Sea from 160 feet in the air. The owner of the parasailing company says Radonjic was in a cheerful mood… pic.twitter.com/miJlJQYhE8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 2, 2025

