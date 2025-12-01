The digital world was left in shock after the sudden passing of young influencer Chirag Kapoor. Though the cause of his death remains unknown, tributes have been pouring in from friends and admirers. Among them was actor Zaan Khan, who was deeply affected by the tragic news. Taking to social media, Zaan shared a heartfelt video and wrote, “Gone too soon, my little brother.” In his emotional note, he expressed, “You left us too soon, buddy. I always loved you like my younger brother. Life is so unpredictable - one moment you’re full of dreams and laughter, the next you’re gone.” Zaan, who affectionately called him Chintu, added that the loss has left him shattered and wishing for one last moment with his dear friend. Russian Fitness Influencer Dmitry Nuyanzin Dies After Consuming Over 10,000 Calories Daily for Extreme Binge-Eating Experiment Ahead of Weight-Loss Challenge.

Zaan Khan Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZAANN (@zaan001)

