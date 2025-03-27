The popular streamer and YouTuber IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., recently found himself in awe of one of the most iconic landmarks in the world, the Great Wall of China. Known for his high-energy content, exaggerated reactions and unpredictable stunts, IShowSpeed is no stranger to entertaining his audience with wild antics and comedic moments. However, his reaction to the Great Wall of China combined with an astonishing backflip, caught both his fans and the internet by surprise. This viral moment showcased not only his spontaneous nature but also his ability to fuse humour, awe and physical skill into a single unforgettable clip. IShowSpeed Suffers Leg Injury After Making Sudden Appearance in WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Men's Match, Shows His Wound to Logan Paul (Watch Videos).

IShowSpeed At Great Wall Of China

IShowSpeed was shook when he saw the Great Wall of China, then did a backflip on it 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/G0A2b9xu8t — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 26, 2025

