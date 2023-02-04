In what can be seen as a first case in India, a trans man from Kerala is expecting a baby. The man identified as Zahad is said to be eight months pregnant. According to reports, Zahad, who is an accountant from Thiruvananthapuram is currently preparing to welcome the baby with his partner Ziya. Pictures of the couple's pregnancy photoshoot have gone viral on social media. Ziya Paval, Zahad's partner took to Instagram to share the news. In her post, Ziya said, "As far as we know this is India's first trans man pregnancy." Sharing snippets of their photoshoot, Ziya said, "Time brought us together. It's been three years. Like my dream of being a mother, his dream of being a father." Pigeon Dyed Pink for Gender Reveal Party! Malnourished Bird Rescued and Transported to a Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre; View Image.

Kerala Trans Man Set To Give Birth Next Month

