There have been many instances of animals being subjected to harmful dyes for various reasons. In the most recent incident, a malnourished pigeon was rescued and transported to a wildlife rehabilitation centre after it was dyed pink for a gender reveal party. People at the animal rescue centre are quite upset with such recent trends, with one revealing that these dyed birds are usually released in flocks for such events. This particular pigeon was spotted by a bird lover and is believed to have been purchased at a poultry market for the purpose of the gender reveal party. View this image of the pigeon here. Pikachu at NBA Game? Video Clip Captures Basketball Fan’s Dog Dyed in Yellow To Resemble the Famous Pokemon; Internet Doesn’t Approve.

Pigeon Dyed Pink For Gender Reveal Party

Pigeons come in many different colors, but pink isn't one of them. This king pigeon was deliberately dyed and released. As a domestic bird unable to find food in the wild, fly well or escape predators, this poor kid had it bad enough before being dyed. 📷: Phyllis Tseng pic.twitter.com/SnhdIOJsHU — Wild Bird Fund (@wildbirdfund) January 31, 2023

