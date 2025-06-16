YouTuber Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, addressed the recent "Wife in Ghunghat" controversy during a podcast with ANI, explaining why his bride kept her face covered at their wedding reception. The wedding, held in Patna on June 2, sparked online debate after videos from the reception showed his wife covering her face for the entire duration of the function with a veil. Speaking in a podcast with journalist Smita Prakash at ANI, Khan Sir explained that it was his wife’s personal wish to wear the veil, fulfilling a childhood dream to stand out as a bride. He added that despite suggesting otherwise, he respected her choice, as it reflects their village culture. Responding to online backlash, he said he wasn’t hurt and emphasised the importance of respecting traditions. When asked about his wife’s identity, Khan Sir emphasised that she should be recognised for her own work, not just as his spouse. Khan Sir Wedding Reception: Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan’s Wife Keeps Veil On As They Host Grand Wedding Reception in Patna (See Pics and Videos).

Khan Sir Breaks Silence on 'Wife in Ghunghat' Controversy

Khan Sir on Wife’s Identity

