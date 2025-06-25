A video of 16-year-old NEET aspirant Priyarajan from Bihar’s Madhubani has taken the internet by storm after he was seen devouring massive amounts of food at famous YouTuber and teacher Khan Sir’s third wedding reception, hosted for students in Patna on June 24. Held at Anjuman Islamia Hall, the reception featured over 150 dishes. But it was Priyarajan who grabbed eyeballs with his wild appetite. Holding a plate loaded with chicken legs and fish heads, he claimed he could eat 60–70 rotis in one sitting and had already eaten 30 chicken leg piece and 25 fish heads — “food should only touch the plate, then it vanishes,” he joked. Netizens are both stunned and amused by his viral feast. Khan Sir Wedding Reception: Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan’s Wife Keeps Veil On As They Host Grand Wedding Reception in Patna (See Pics and Videos).

NEET Aspirant’s Insane Appetite at Khan Sir’s Wedding Reception Stuns Guests

इस लड़के जैसे दस लड़के किसी भोज में पहुंच जाएँगे तो व्यवस्था गड़बड़ा जाएगा. ये लड़का खान सर के भोज में पहुंचा था जहां इसने इतना खाया कि न्यूज़ बन गया. खबर के मुताबिक ये 25 मछली का मुड़ा, 30 लेग पीस और 70 रोटी खा गया. pic.twitter.com/0uNClk770u — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) June 25, 2025

