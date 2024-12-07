Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, was hospitalised due to dehydration after joining a protest by BPSC aspirants in Patna. Students were demonstrating against changes to the 70th BPSC Preliminary Examination, demanding a “one shift, one paper” format instead of the “normalisation of marks” process for multi-shift exams. Khan Sir expressed solidarity with the students after a lathi-charge at the protest site in Gardani Bagh. Rumors of his arrest circulated on social media, causing panic among his followers. However, Bihar Police clarified that Khan Sir was not detained and had voluntarily visited the police station to meet the arrested students. Khan Sir is now recovering, and his involvement has drawn significant attention to the ongoing protests. BPSC Aspirants Protest in Bihar: Patna Police Register FIR Against Khan Global Studies for X Post (Watch Video).

Khan Sir Hospitalised After Supporting BPSC Aspirants’ Protest in Patna

Khan Sir Health Update: बिहार तक से बातचीत में खान सर ने बताया कि डिहाइड्रेशन और थकान की वजह से उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है. तबीयत में सुधार है. सोशल मीडिया पर चल रहे अफवाहों से बचना चाहिए. #KhanSir #KhanSirPatna pic.twitter.com/Vi62zRymTu — Bihar Tak (@BiharTakChannel) December 7, 2024

Dear Students, आपको यह सूचित करते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि Khan Sir को BPSC की Notification जारी होने के तुरंत बाद रिहा कर दिया गया है, और उनकी सेहत अब स्थिर है। Khan Sir ने हमेशा छात्रों के हितों का समर्थन किया है और आगे भी करते रहेंगे। BPSC की Notification इस बात का प्रमाण… — Khan Global Studies (@kgs_live) December 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)