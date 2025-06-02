Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, widely known as Khan Sir, hosted a grand wedding reception on Monday evening, June 2, at a luxury hotel in Patna, Bihar. Reportedly, the event saw the attendance of several prominent political figures, including Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar, Minister Nitish Mishra, Union Minister Raj Bhushan Nishad, and Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. Guests from across the state and country gathered to congratulate the renowned teacher. Pictures and videos from the reception have gone viral on social media, showing that Khan Sir’s wife maintained her veil, choosing not to reveal her face throughout the party. Notably, Khan Sir, known for his unique teaching style, opened up about his personal life, revealing that their wedding took place during tense India-Pakistan relations and shortly after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. ‘I Got Married Quietly Because of India-Pakistan Clash’: Patna’s Renowned Educator and YouTuber Khan Sir.

