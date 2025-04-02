American musician and singer Kid Rock’s mini replica of the White House, dubbed ‘Mini White House’, has made waves in the media. Located on his sprawling property, this miniature mansion is a homage to the American icon, designed with such intricate detail that it blurs the line between art and statement pieces. The project took an astounding 20 years to complete, with every aspect meticulously planned and built to reflect the original White House elements, albeit with some unique and flamboyant twists. Among the most talked-about features of the Slight House is its gleaming golden urinal, a piece that epitomises the rocker’s bold style and unapologetic approach to both art and life. The house, while physically a miniature version of the White House, also symbolises Kid Rock’s rebellious spirit and deep ties to politics and celebrity culture. IShowSpeed Conquers China’s Steep ‘Love Ladder’ on Fuxi Mountain, Viral Video of Epic Climb Will Make Acrophobics Squirm in Discomfort (Watch).

Kid Rock Built His Own White House

Kid Rock built his own White House years ago, complete with a guitar-shaped Oval Office! pic.twitter.com/9WEBvsRNCF — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) June 29, 2024

Kid Rock’s Mini White House Revealed

Kid Rock’s mini White House revealed after star spent 20 years building it — complete with a golden urinal, church and more https://t.co/xYOPjrRt9L pic.twitter.com/ejkpdwJLqw — New York Post (@nypost) April 2, 2025

Kid Rock Playing Steinway

🇺🇸 White House / Behind the Scenes Kid Rock playing a Steinway, donated in 1938 to President Franklin D. Roosevelt for the White House by the Steinway family. pic.twitter.com/9yMtgU78i0 — Biff Smallberries (@B_Smallberries) April 1, 2025

