A prominent American influencer recently conquered China’s famous ‘Love Ladder’ on Fuxi Mountain in Hunan, with his exhilarating climb quickly going viral on social media. The YouTuber in question is none other than iShowSpeed, who had been exploring various parts of China during his trip. He shared multiple clips from his experience scaling the Love Ladder including one where he joyfully performed the iconic Ronaldo ‘SUIII’ celebration upon reaching the summit. In another moment, the 20-year-old YouTuber lay back on the steps, repeatedly exclaiming “Oh my God” in awe of the stunning view. The video of his climb has gained nearly 2.5 million views, sparking widespread attention. Even the U.S. Embassy in China shared the video with the caption: “The 20-year-old popular American YouTuber #IShowSpeed has kicked off a journey in #China that has already garnered massive global attention, highlighting the growing influence of digital creators in bridging cultural divides and offering new perspectives on a vibrant China." IShowSpeed Suffers Leg Injury After Making Sudden Appearance in WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Men's Match, Shows His Wound to Logan Paul (Watch Videos).

IShowSpeed Climbed The “Love Ladder” In China

IShowSpeed climbed the “Love Ladder” in China pic.twitter.com/RrQrDfdetr — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) March 30, 2025

