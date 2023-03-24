Google Doodle is, on Friday, celebrating the 77th birth anniversary of iconic American stuntwoman Kitty O'Neil. Born in 1946, O'Neil was an American stuntwoman and racer who once drove rocket-powered cars in the 1970s. Kitty O'Neil once drove a car at the speed of 825 km per hour, earning her the title of "the fastest woman in the world". The most remarkable thing about her achievements were that she did all this despite being deaf since childhood. PK Rosy Birth Anniversary 2023 Google Doodle: Search Engine Honours Actress Who First Played Female Lead in Malayalam Cinema.

Kitty O'Neil Birth Anniversary 2023 Google Doodle

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)