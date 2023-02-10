On PK Rosy’s birth anniversary today, Google Doodle is honouring her. She was the first female lead actor of Malayalam movies. Rosy was born on this day in 1903 in Thiruvananthapuram. Rosy broke stereotypes to become an actor in cinema when women were discouraged from pursuing such profession. She serves as an inspiration even today. Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav 97th Birthday Google Doodle: Search Engine Pays Homage to Indian Wrestler Who Won Bronze Medal at 1952 Summer Olympics.

PK Rosy Birth Anniversary 2023:

Today's #GoogleDoodle honors the birthday of P.K. Rosy, the first female lead to be featured in Malayalam cinema. Learn more about her life —> https://t.co/ONuLrtfseVpic.twitter.com/y2JZSYmeDs — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) February 9, 2023

