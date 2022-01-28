The country remembers Lala Lajpat Rai on his 157th birth anniversary today, 28th January. Rai was an activist and was one of the most prominent leaders of India’s freedom struggle. He led a non-violent march to protest and boycott the British Simon Commission and was also a part of the triarchy political institution Lal Bal Pal. To pay respect to the Punjab Kesari, netizens took to the microblogging site Twitter to share wishes, quotes, and Images of Lala Lajpat Rai. Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Freedom Fighter on His Jayanti.

Have A Look:

My Heartful Tribute to Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai ji on birth anniversary. One of the greatest leader of freedom struggle, he will always be remembered for his patriotism & work for upliftment of people of India🙏 #पंजाब_केसरी#LalaLajpatRai#lalalajpatraijayantipic.twitter.com/1OfQpFub6u — Saksham Yadav (Amit) (@SakshamydvRJD) January 28, 2022

Lala Lajpat Rai 157th Birth Anniversary

Today we celebrate 157th birth anniversary of #LalaLajpatRai. Really inspired with his bravery and sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/qBZ8Tj5bil — Amit Tripathi (@amit_tri094) January 28, 2022

Netizens Pay Tribute To Lala Lajpat Rai

Humble tribute 2 'Punjab Kesari' Lala Lajpat Rai, d hero of Indian freedom struggle, nationalist ,ardent supporter of Swaraj, on his birth anniversary. ur unforgettable struggle & sacrifice 4 d freedom of Mother Bharati is a great inspiration 4 all of us#लाला_लाजपतरायpic.twitter.com/ahag8RLz9R — चेतक (@maharanaprattap) January 28, 2022

Tweets On Lala Lajpat Rai's Birth Anniversary

Humble tributes to the 'Lion of Punjab' Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. Inspiring the generations to come, the valiant hero of India's freedom struggle will always be held in great reverence.#LalaLajpatRaipic.twitter.com/DFoDMmvidN — Surjit Singh Rakhra (@surjit_rakhra) January 28, 2022

Heart-Warming Tribute To Lala Lajpat Rai

Lala Lajpat Rai immensely contributed in attaining independence the nation. He helped in establishing few schools in the country. He also initiated the foundation of Punjab National Bank. 🙏#LalaLajpatRai pic.twitter.com/xw6DmqO5u3 — Tharnath Gowda (@GTharnath) January 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)