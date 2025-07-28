In a shocking incident, a critically injured accident victim died without receiving treatment at the emergency ward of Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial (LLRM) Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Eyewitnesses claim that medical staff were found sleeping in front of an air conditioner while the patient lay unattended on a stretcher. A video of the incident shows a woman carrying a child trying to wake up the staff, but to no avail. Following public outrage and a preliminary inquiry, the hospital administration has suspended two junior doctors involved in the incident. A detailed investigation is underway. Ballia Shocker: Patients Treated in Torchlight at Hospital Due to Power Outage, Glitch in Generator in Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral.

Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College Staff Sleeps in AC Room, Patient Dies Untreated

सोते रहे डॉक्टर मर गया सुनील!#मेरठ में पश्चिमी यूपी के सबसे बड़े मेडिकल सेंटर LLRM मेडिकल कॉलेज में हादसे में घायल सुनील तड़प तड़प कर मर गया और डॉक्टर सोते रहे आधी रात को इमरजेंसी में पहुंच सुनील को इलाज नसीब नहीं हुआ. अब मेडिकल प्रशासन ने दो जूनियर डॉक्टर सस्पेंड किए हैं pic.twitter.com/NCTv6y6JBE — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) July 28, 2025

Condition inside the state-run Lala Lajpat Rai medical College in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. The medical staff sleeping in front of AC while a man fatally injured in accident lying on the stretcher died of alleged medical negligence. pic.twitter.com/KnmH4onMrd — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 28, 2025

