Lala Lajpat Rai Jayanti is celebrated in India every year on January 28. Lala Lajpat Rai Jayanti 2025 falls on Tuesday, January 28. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai, a renowned Indian freedom fighter, nationalist, and social reformer. He was born on January 28, 1865, in Dhudike, Punjab, and he was popularly known as the Punjab Kesari, or Lion of Punjab. He was part of the Lal Bal Pal trio, and he played a major role in India’s struggle for independence. Unfortunately, he died after sustaining injuries due to a lathi charge, which occurred during a peaceful protest that was being held against the Simon Commission. His legacy will be forever remembered by the nation. To honour him and pay tribute to his legacy, netizens took to social media to share Lala Lajpat Rai Jayanti 2025 messages, images, videos, wallpapers, sayings, and quotes. Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary 2025 Date and Significance: Here’s What You Should Know About the Day Dedicated to the ‘Lion of Punjab’.

Lala Lajpat Rai Jayanti Messages

Lajpat Rai Jayanti is celebrated on January 28th every year. It marks the birth anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai, a freedom fighter and a leader of the Indian independence movement. #lalalajpatraijayanti pic.twitter.com/XbtGqknUVH — राजस्थान रोजगार संघ (@AnshumanVishno1) January 28, 2025

Lala Lajpat Rai Jayanti Videos

The Legacy of Lala Lajpat Rai: The Lion of Punjab Discover the inspiring story of Lala Lajpat Rai, the Lion of Punjab, a fearless leader in India's freedom struggle. From his dedication to education and reform to his ultimate sacrifice during the Simon Commission protest in… pic.twitter.com/gKhQWNMpyL — Bada Business (@BadaBusinessOff) January 28, 2025

Lala Lajpat Rai Jayanti Quotes

Rich tributes to the great freedom fighter, revolutionary, politician, writer and one third of the Lal-Bal-Pal triumvirate, "Punjab Kesari" Lala Lajpat Rai ji, on his birth anniversary. #LalaLajpatRai #PunjabKesari #Lal_Bal_Pal pic.twitter.com/ByxFIG3sWK — Sujit Kumar Acharya (@acharyasujit) January 28, 2025

Lala Lajpat Rai Jayanti Sayings

वन्दे मातरम् 🙏 Today is the birth anniversary of great freedom Lala Lajpat Rai,who was also popularly known as 'Punjab Kesri' or Lion of Punjab. A powerful orator, historian & religious reformer, Lala Lajpat Rai had played a pivotal role in India’s independence movement. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/wx3GobejEf — ZalimLotion (@lotionzalim1) January 28, 2025

Lala Lajpat Rai Jayanti Wallpapers

