India is observing the 157th birth anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai, one of the prominent freedom fighters of India. On the occasion of the Lala Lajpat Rai’s 157th birth anniversary, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other politicians paid tribute to the freedom fighter. Lala Lajpat Rai was born on January 28, 1865, in Jain Punjabi family in Dhudikae village of Punjab’s Moga district to Munshi Radha Krishan Agrawal and Gulab Devi Agrawal.

Remembering the great freedom fighter #PunjabKesari Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. A passionate nationalist & fearless journalist, #LalaLajpatRai played a pivotal role in the Simon go-back agitation & Swadeshi movement. His patriotism continues to inspire every Indian. pic.twitter.com/dTutEtjBgh — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 28, 2022

Humble tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter, #LalaLajpatRai on birth anniversary. He was an ardent advocate of Swadeshi Movement and had strong association with Pandit Gopabandhu Das. His deep love for the country, and his sacrifice will continue to inspire all of us. pic.twitter.com/VyjeJb6yah — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 28, 2022

Remembering Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai on his jayanti. Iconic freedom fighter, he continues to inspire generations with his ideals and nationalistic thoughts. #LalaLajpatRai pic.twitter.com/6tBlIwb62K — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) January 28, 2022

Heartfelt Tributes to 'Punjab Kesari' Shri Lala Lajpat Rai ji on his Birth Anniversary. A selfless Patriot and a Man of the Masses, his legacy will continue inspiring young India towards achieving greatness for our Nation. शत् शत् नमन🙏🇮🇳#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/xm26ehOdSO — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) January 28, 2022

Remembering Lala Lajpat Rai, popularly known as ‘Punjab Kesari- The Lion of Punjab’. He was an active campaigner for Swadeshi and preached the message of self-reliance.#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/a2OulgD4CG — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) January 28, 2022

